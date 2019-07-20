UT Tyler and Kilgore College partner to ease nursing transfer process

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s one of the fasting growing careers in the country, but in East Texas and around the state, more nurses are needed.

Kilgore College, a two-year school, and UT Tyler, a traditional four-year state university, have been partnering on education projects for many years.

According to recent studies, the state of Texas is about ten years away from a major nurse shortage.

That’s why the two East Texas schools are teaming up to train the next generation of nurses.

Under the agreement, students going to Kilgore College for an associate degree in nursing will have an easier time transferring to UT Tyler for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“The region is better when institutions partner together. Every institution through the region has certain strengths. There is no reason to duplicate efforts. If someone has a strength in one area and ut tyler can benefit or vice versa, we want to make sure we partner to address the region’s needs,” UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell said.

The University of Texas at Tyler will sign another memorandum of understanding with Jacksonville College on Monday, with the same goal of making it easier for two-year students to transfer.