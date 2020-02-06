UT system announces medical school coming to Tyler, first-ever in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas System on Thursday announced that it will be their intention to launch a medical school in Tyler, which would be the first-ever in East Texas.

Leaders from both UT Tyler and the UT System announced the plan at Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler. It will be on the UT System Board of Regents agenda at a meeting on February 26 in Austin.

UT Tyler Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife emphasized in a statement that the school will allow East Texans to ” pursue their career aspirations without having to leave the region to do so.”

“More importantly, it will increase the number of physicians and critical specialty areas to serve the region, which ultimately will enhance health outcomes and benefit all East Texans. And having more health care professionals in the area will have a positive impact on hospitals and hospital systems in the region including UT Health East Texas, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint.” Kevin Eltife

The plan has received wide support from multiple politicians, including:

State Rep. Matt Schaefer

State Rep. Travis Clardy

State Rep. Dan Flynn

State Rep. Cole Hefner

State Rep. Jay Dean

State Rep. Chriss Paddie

State Rep. Gary VanDeaver

Tyler Mayor Martin Heines

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

State Sen. Robert Nichols

State Sen. Bryan Hughes

According to the Board of Regents, if it is approved the medical school would be the seventh in the UT system.

A Texas Economic research group, The Perryman Group, said that the school could create more than 21,000 jobs and provide $1.7 billion of annual economic impact.

“We are profoundly grateful to the UT System for its investment in the future healthcare in East Texas,” said Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler President. “These programmatic and facilities investments will improve healthcare education, research, and clinical services for generations to come.”