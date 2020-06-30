UT Regents approve in-person classes for fall semester

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved plans for its eight institutions to offer in-person, online, and hybrid courses this fall.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were forced to cancel in-person classes and conduct everything remotely in the spring. Because of this, The UT Regents believe they are prepared to quickly alter its plans if needed.
“This experience is unlike any we have faced before, but our institutions have responded to the challenge to fulfill our mission and help ensure the health and safety of our campus communities,” Chancellor James B. Milliken said.
While each institution has different guidelines, common elements include starting in late August and finishing by Thanksgiving.
Each institution has detailed plans of the following:
- Phased and limited return of the workforce, with staggered arrival and departure times
- Continued remote work where possible
- Extended hours of building use to reduce density and pedestrian traffic
- Mandatory mask and physical distancing
- Testing protocols, isolation requirements, and contact tracing
- Increased thorough cleaning and disinfecting regimens campus-wide
- Signage on movement and physical distancing within buildings and on campus grounds
- Physical barriers in offices, classrooms, and buildings
- Housing and dining restrictions
- Minimizing campus visitors
- Limiting large gatherings on campus
- Regulating athletic practices and events
- Preparing for mental and emotional health issues
“We know from student surveys that if we do not open, many students will choose to pause their education,” Milliken said. “The most vulnerable students – low income, first-generation, and underrepresented students – will be at the greatest risk of falling off the path to success.”