UT Regents announce new leadership plan for Tyler campus and health program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler Board of Regents are restructuring their leadership after investing $95 million in new educational and clinical facilities for UT Tyler and the UT Health Science Center, according to a press release from The University of Texas System.

An important part of the transition is to educate and train more health care officials, including physicians to deliver care throughout East Texas. In 2020, UT Health Science Center expects to add 200 new graduate medical positions in critical areas such as internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and psychiatry.

“With two great UT institutions situated only miles apart in the same city, it just makes sense for both to come together as a unified institution, scale their missions, and significantly increase their combined capacity to respond to the educational and health needs of a dynamic and growing region of Texas,” Board Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said.

The new leadership will have one administrative unit located on the university after being finalized by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

At the conclusion of the Regents’ meeting, Eltife announced that he will appoint an advisory committee composed of university and community members to work with Chancellor James B. Milliken and the board on a plan for the transition.

“This new alignment builds upon many strong partnerships that already exist between UT Health Science Center at Tyler and UT Tyler,” said Kirk A. Calhoun, M.D., president of UT Health Science Center at Tyler and Chairman of the Board of UT Health East Texas Health System. “I’m delighted with the Regents’ vision of one seamless environment that will benefit all of our students and faculty, giving them the best possible opportunities to learn, teach, conduct research and deliver health care in a single, fully integrated academic and medical setting.”