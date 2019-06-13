UT Health Quitman nominated for Most Beautiful Hospital

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – 20 hospitals in the United States will be named, and UT Health Quitman is among the nominees.

Soliant, a leading halthcare staffing provider, conducts the contest. Voting runs through July 15th.

Facilities are spotlighted for their aesthetics and dedicated staff that contribute to the health and well-being of their patients.

Quitman’s nomination reads, “Every time I’ve gone in I feel I am at a resort hotel. Plants, skylights and lovely seating arrangements adorn the lobby. It’s functional but aesthetic and pleasing to the eye.”

UT Health Quitman CEO, Patrick Swindle, said it is an honor to be nominated with hospitals across the nation.

Other Texas hospitals include Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, University Hospital in San Antonio, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, also in Houston.