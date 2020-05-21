UT Health East Texas offering weight loss seminar virtually

TYLER, Texas (KETK) If you’re looking to lose some weight, but know where to get started, this event could help.

UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual weight loss seminar.

It will be held on Thursday, May 28 at noon and feature a presentation on weight loss with bariatric surgeons Dr. Hugh Babineau and Dr. Charles Keith from the UT Health Tyler Bariatric Center.

Everything will be focused on surgical weight loss options, the process before and after surgery, and the benefits of bariatric surgery beyond weight loss.

You can register online here and you’ll receive an email with the direct link when the presentation starts.

After you register, you’ll also have the option to submit questions in advance through the message box.