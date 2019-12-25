USPS assists with letters to Santa

LAMBERHURST, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 20: Letters to Santa Claus are pinned to a notice board at Lapland UK on November 20, 2009 in Lamberhurst, England. Lapland UK looks to offer a Christmas experience set in a snow covered forest with real Huskies, Reindeer and Father Christmas himself and is one of the United Kingdom’s many festive experiences on offer in the weeks before Christmas. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

GREENUP, Ky. (WOWK) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) confirms that all letters to Santa were successfully shipped up to the North Pole.

Every year the USPS receives letters addressed to the North Pole or Santa Claus. The postal service says once they receive the letters they sort and transfer them up to the North Pole.

The postmaster at the Greenup post office, Teri Thomas tells us that during the holiday season it is very important that these letters are delivered to Santa Claus on time.

We get quite a few santa letters and we forward those on to the North Pole, so Santa can read them. Children writing their letters to Santa, we know how important that is to the children and we want to make sure Santa gets all of his letters. TERI THOMAS

The USPS tells us that they are proud to deliver the letters to Santa every year to help make each child’s Christmas special.