USDA approves Texas’ plan to give SNAP benefits to those who rely on free, reduced school lunches

WASHINGTON (KETK) Good news for Texas families that rely on free, reduced school lunches.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Texas’ plan to provide SNAP benefits to those households.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, required states to submit their plans for expanding SNAP benefits to these families to USDA.

Families will receive Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards to families with children whose schools were closed for at least 5 consecutive days during the emergency designation.

Because distribution of school meals is limited due to school closures, families with children in the school meals program be able to instead use EBT cards at grocery stores and online through the SNAP EBT program.

“During an already stressful time, many families find themselves without school meal benefits meant to provide nutrition and financial relief. Now, thanks to a coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March, families of the two-thirds of Texas schoolchildren who receive school meals will get additional help putting food on the table.” u.s. senator john cornyn

Another option you can take is the “FIND FOOD” button provided by the East Texas Food Bank.

The East Texas Food Bank is also continuing their emergency food distributions this week in different locations. Below is a list of options:

Tuesday, May 12 – Marshall Convention Center: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13 – The Good Samaritan (Rusk): 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday, May 15 – East Texas State Fairgrounds: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, May 15 – 209 N Main Street in Quitman: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING

Worried that you might had COVID-19 and looking for a mobile testing center?

Below is a map of all the drive-thru testing sites sponsored by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

They do change periodically, so check it occasionally to see if there’s one near you.

It was just announced Monday that Harvey Concention Center in Tyler will provide free drive-thru testing.

Testing will be available to first responders and medical personnel without symptoms, but they must call and register for testing and let the call taker know they are a first responder, medical personnel or EMS-related employee.

Persons must pre-register by calling (512) 883 – 2400 or by completing the online form at TXCOVIDTEST.org.