US Bishops announce national prayer for Good Friday amidst coronavirus closures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) announced on Tuesday a national prayer for Good Friday amidst closures across the country due to the coronavirus.

“Good Friday is a day when Christians around the world solemnly commemorate the day when Jesus suffered and died on the cross”, the statement notes. “Catholics traditionally mark the day with fasting, penance, and reflection on Jesus’ loving sacrifice. This opportunity to pray together during the coronavirus pandemic offers a special moment of unity for the faithful during a time when communities throughout the United States and worldwide are physically unable to congregate for Holy Week and Easter because of COVID-19”. Statement from USCCB

In East Texas, Bishop Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler has ordered all churches closed to Sunday services until further notice, even with Gov. Abbott declaring churches to be an “essential service.”

I understand & it is heartbreaking. I deeply appreciate the Governor’s respect of the Church but his good act does make the contagious nature of this virus somehow different. Our churches are open in ET but offering communion simply violates social distancing….please pray! — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) April 7, 2020

Since announcing church closures three weeks ago, Strickland has been holding Mass on Youtube that parishioners are free to view from their own homes.

A live stream of the Litany of the Sacred Heart with Archbishop Gomez will be available on the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ website: www.lacatholics.org . . . and on the USCCB Facebook page: www.facebook.com/usccb.