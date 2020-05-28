Upshur County man under investigation for making false claims on game room applications

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man who tried to open three game rooms in Upshur County is under investigation after claiming he made donations to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement groups.

The Sheriff’s Office says Harry Fox made false statements on multiple applications for game room licenses.

On May 15, Fox submitted applications for game rooms at three locations: 6527 Hwy. 155 in Big Sandy, 717 U.S. Hwy. 271 in Gilmer and 1728 Hwy. 259 in Diana.

Investigator Shane Guthrie notified Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb that Fox claimed he had made donations to the Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Ore City Police Departments and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation revealed the donations on Fox’s applications had actually been made by Crime Stoppers to those law enforcement agencies.

Fox’s applications have been denied, but he will have the opportunity to appeal the decision to the Upshur County Game Room Permit Hearing Examiner, Don Gross, who is appointed by the Commissioners Court.

Fox has a criminal record dating back to 1999 when he was charged in Gregg County for “Keeping a Gambling Place.”