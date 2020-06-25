Upshur County examiner upholds denial of game room applications

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County Game Room Hearing Examiner Don Gross has upheld the sheriff’s office denial of three game room permit applications due to the applicant reportedly providing false information.

Harry Fox had come under under investigation in May after claiming he made donations to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement groups.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office denied Fox’s applications after its investigation unearthed the misleading information. Fox was then given the opportunity to appeal to Gross.

“After reviewing the evidence, personal testimony and video testimony presented at the June 23, 2020, hearing on The Country Store, LLC, I find the information provided in Exhibits 3 and 4 to be misleading. I am denying the appeal and uphold the ruling by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office,” Gross wrote in denying the appeal.

The investigation of the donations determined that the listed donations were made by the Upshur County Crime Stoppers organization, not Fox and his partner Randall Rudd.

Fox and Randall can appeal the Hearing Examiner’s decision to the 115 District Court within 30 days.

UCSO investigators will turn in a criminal case report to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges related to the incident.