UPDATE: Nacogdoches Walmart reopens after arson

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Walmart reopens after storewide cleanup from fire residue left on July 9th.

Cotton Holdings INC. was in charge of the cleanup and removal of all items.

All items were removed from the store and bought by a salvage company. Along with employees, Cotton Holdings INC. was in charge of restocking items.







Cleanup includes clearing shelves, cleaning, and restocking items.

According to the store’s Facebook page, the store opened back up on Thursday, June 13. Only areas open on Thursday were grocery, fresh, paper goods, chemicals, and pets.

Health and beauty, pharmacy, auto service, and the vision center opened on Friday, June 14th.

Original Story: FIRE ON AISLE THREE: Man arrested for starting a fire in Walmart