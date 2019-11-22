UPDATE: Plane lost power before crashing into Lindale field, pilot & passenger injured, FAA investigating

LINDALE, Texas — According to the FAA, the plane that crashed in a field near Lindale had lost power just before the pilot and passenger bailed from the plane and parachuted down.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the crash in the 15500 block of County Road 434, just north of I-20.

The plane had been traveling from Terrell headed to Gladewater when the pilot lost power, according to the FAA.

The pilot and passenger have reported injuries, but the severity is unknown. Both have been transported to UT Health – Tyler.