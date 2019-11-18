UPDATE: Missing 8-year-old from Jacksonville has been found

UPDATE: According to the Jacksonville Police Office’s Facebook page, the child has been found.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Authorities with the Jacksonville Police Department are searching for a missing 8-year-old.

The child was last seen in the area of 400 E. Pine St. wearing a black suit, a white shirt with black and blue stripes, and a matching tie.

He stands four feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2546.