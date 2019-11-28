UPDATE: DPS releases names of pilot and passenger involved in Lindale plane crash

LINDALE, Texas — DPS has released the names of those involved in a plane crash that went down last Friday in Lindale.

The pilot has been identified as Glen Pace, the co-pilot as Patrick Valkenberg. Both men are said to be from Mississippi.

FAA said the plane was headed from Gladewater from Terrell when it crashed in a field near Lindale after losing power.

It appears the plane deployed a parachute, which had gotten caught by the wind and tossed in-between a wooded area.

The pilot and passenger were then transported to UT Health- Tyler after crashing.