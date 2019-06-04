UPDATE: Authorities say missing Lufkin stepbrothers have been found safe

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office says the two missing stepbrothers have been found safe.

Captain Alton Lenderman of the ACSO said Braden Willis, 11, was found at home, and Xander McCarty, 15, was found at a McDonald’s on Timberland Drive Lufkin.

Linderman said the two boys are safe, and are currently being interviewed by the ACSO.

____________

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two boys that have not been seen since 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

They were last seen early in the morning when their parents checked on them shortly before going to bed.

Their names are Xander McCarty, 15, and Braden WIllis, 11. They are stepbrothers.

According to Captain Alton Lenderman, Xander has run away before. However, he said that Braden being missing “changes things.”

Lenderman said that a kidnapping has not been ruled out, however, they have no leads yet.

Xander McCarty is white, about 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair. Braden is white, about 4 feet tall and 90 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip line at (936) 639-2411 or the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3331

An AMBER Alert has not been issued.