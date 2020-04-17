Unemployed East Texans frustrated with Texas Workforce Commission

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New numbers were released on Thursday showing that 1.2 million Texas filed for unemployment benefits.

So far, The Texas Workforce Commission has paid more than $408 million in unemployment benefits as they focus on helping those in need.

Despite the workforce commission increasing staff and extending hours, some people are still frustrated.

Those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 closures say it’s been nearly impossible to contact TWC staff on the phone or online.

Daniel Vasquez from Tyler was a bartender at RNA Tavern in Mineola and has since called the hotline over 100 times.

“First I went and called and it’s just constantly busy. I couldn’t get through so then people were saying go online. And actually, one of the few times I was actually able to get through, they said to contact them online. So I went to the online portal. And it was the same story,” said Vasquez.

Officials from the Texas Workforce Commission say people like Vasquez are being heard.

“We’ve gotten some messages, they are frustrated because they’re having trouble getting through on the phone lines. The Texas Workforce Commission will help them and in fact everyone that is qualified everyone that is, everyone that is qualified will receive benefits. And in fact it won’t be just from the date that they applied for benefits we will go as far back as March 8th,” said Cisco Gamez.

The organization is urging people to call first. Then, if you can’t get through, go to the website.

“I have no end in sight or how long it’s going to be until I actually see any income from this. And that’s the biggest thing we’re talking going on several weeks now,” said Vasquez.

Out of work and worried, Texas workers are now facing their new reality. The Texas Workforce Commission is hiring to help workers get back on track.

