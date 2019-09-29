Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival celebrated “Home of the Hamburger” after claiming the invention in 1904

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival celebrated “Home of the Hamburger” on Athens Square Saturday after claiming they invented the burger back in 1904.

The festival brings the community together in all kinds of ways, but also provides great burgers.

“I never stop coming to this event. I have been every year since 1964. Mcdonalds did research and concluded that a vendor at the 1904 world’s fair invented the hamburger,” said Harvey Allison, a family member.

In 2007, Governor Rick Perry formally designated Athens as the ‘Original Home of the Hamburger’.