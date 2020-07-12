Uhaul truck goes through Kwik Stop on Hwy 271 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The driver was hospitalized but no other injuries were reported after a Uhaul truck drove through the front of a Kwik Stop in Smith County.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday at the convenience store located at 6288 U.S. Highway 271, just north of Tyler.

According to a Facebook post by the Winona Volunteer Fire Department, the truck crashed through the front doors of the store and came to a stop inside.

At least one employee was inside the store at the time, but was reportedly uninjured.

The truck’s driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

