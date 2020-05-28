U. S. Census Bureau encourages you to fill out questionnaire

EAST TEXAS (KETK) 2020 census mailings are showing up in mailboxes all over, but that’s not the only way you can make your voice heard this time around.

And despite the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the bureau wants to continue the count.

You can fill out the questionnaire either by mail or online. Your census mailing will contain an ID number, streaming the process of using the online resources.

(AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

The 2020 count will be used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1 billion in federal funding.

You can go to 2020census.gov to fill your questionnaire. It could take less than 10 minutes and can be done while staying at home.

As of April 1, the national response rate was at 38.4%, and Texa was at 33.4%.

State leaders are pushing for a higher response because the census determines what federal funds funnel into the Lone Star State for things like healthcare, education, and housing.

Tom Mullins with the Tyler Chamber of Commerce says population size can also determine which areas large business chose to settle in, creating even more jobs.

The bulk of the field operations in which hundreds of thousands of census takers knock on the doors of homes where people haven’t yet answered the questionnaire isn’t starting until August, after the pandemic forced a delay from a May start.