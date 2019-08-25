Tyler’s Red Raider Band took to the streets for annual March-a-thon fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Lee Red Raider Band took the streets today for their annual March-a-thon fundraiser.

The band started their five-mile trek on the south side of Golden Park and ended at Moore Middle School. At the end of their March-a-thon, members held a short performance kicking off the start of the marching season.

The band entertained neighborhoods behind Chili’s with music where homeowners were given the opportunity to receive personal concerts in return for a donation.

Students were challenged to raise money for the band fund, but any additional funding beyond their goal went to their individual account that helps pay for their spring trip.

The money raised through the March-a-thon will go into the general band fund that supports events and trips throughout the year. It also provides scholarships and private lessons for band members.

“We get to perform for various people that may not get to see us in a traditional setting such as a concert or even a football game and so it’s important for us to make that connection and that sense of community inside our own program,” Sam Labordus, Robert E. Lee band director said.

The band has multiple fundraisers, but the March-a-thon allows members to be active in the community.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers that we do every year. It’s a lot of fun. And it’s just something exciting to do on a Saturday and the neighborhoods always love it. It’s a ton of fun,” Micah Leary, band member said.

This was the seventh annual March-a-thon with the Red Raider Band seeing many more in the future.