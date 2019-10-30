Tyler woman receives national recognition as ‘Flight for Life’ pilot

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When it comes to saving a life, it often takes a ‘Flight for Life’ pilot to take you to a safe place. One East Texas woman has been nationally recognized as Pilot of the Year for doing just that.

Lauren Sutherland, a pilot for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is living the dream of flying which started early in high school.

As a ‘Flight For Life’ pilot, you’re on call 24/7 and your one job is to make sure your crew and patient make it from point A to point B.

Every year, the National EMS Pilot’s Association selects one pilot from crew nominations that represent their organization.

Sutherland says she feels blessed to even be a pilot and this reminds her that she’s making a difference.

“It’s overwhelming because like I said I work with some amazing people that have taught me so much so to win this award is it’s humbling and I just feel grateful,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland will be honored next week at the Air Medical Transport Conference in Atlanta.

She says her nomination proves her team trusts her and that’s all she could ever ask for.