Tyler woman dies after small plane crashes in front yard of Florida home

LAKE CITY, Florida (KETK) – A Tyler woman has been identified as the pilot of a small plane crash in Florida.

The plane took off from a local airport on Saturday, January 25 and crashed into a house nearby. The house caught fire, but a mother and son inside the home were uninjured, according to our NBC affiliate in Lake City.

Salena Short, 61, was the only person on board when she died.

She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church according to her Facebook page and received her license to fly in 2017.

She was introduced to flying by her late husband, Gary Buster. According to friends, Gary suffered a heart attack after the two traveled to Europe with their church choir on a singing tour. Salena found comfort and therapy through flying.