Tyler Trane® celebrates $5.3 million renovation and community donations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Trane® in Tyler held a celebration Thursday morning unveiling its efficient renovated space and announcing community donations.

Mayor Martin Heines joined the Trane® business leaders to:

Celebrate the high-performance, energy-efficient Trane®, and American Standard HVAC products.

Cut the ribbon on a $5.3 million renovation to upgrade its offices and showroom.

Present three grants to further children’s education, workforce development, and economic mobility.

“This is a celebration of our commitment to customers, employees, and our community,” said Ted Crabtree, integrated supply chain leader for Trane Residential HVAC and Supply. “As a major employer in the area, we are excited to make these investments in our facility. They help to make this a great place to work, and create a showplace for customers and partners. In addition, with our grant giving, in-kind donations, and volunteer outreach, we strive to help the people in our community live and thrive.”

Trane® presented $15,00 in grants to:

Discovery Science Center to sponsor campers and waive fees.

Chapel Hill Career Center and Technical Education’s brazing program to complete a brazing room. Equipment for the training room was also donated.

Whitehouse Independent School District Education Foundation, to support STEM education.

The Tyler building investments and donations align with the company’s 2030 Sustainability Commitments.

The Sustainability goals are meant to challenge climate change, provide world-class systems and services, and improve the quality of life for the people and communities where it operates.

Three actions to carry out by 2030:

Scale technology, innovation, and sustainability strategies to enable more efficient customer solutions.

Transform its supply chain and operations to have a restorative impact on the environment.

Increase opportunities for all.

Trane® is known as a global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services. They are also a brand of Ingersoll Rand.

Tyler Trane® has been part of the business since acquired in 1982. The company employs over 2,000 people producing more than 1 million units per year.