Tyler trails extend hours, allowing for more use by locals

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council amended a current ordinance on Wednesday that allows for extended hours for Tyler trails.

Currently, all parks and trails are open from sunrise to sunset. To allow for more use by locals, the city has approved trails to be open from 5:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

“We have several bike clubs in Tyler that actually take evening rides,” said Leanne Robinette, senior manager of Tyler parks, recreation, and tourism. “Then we also have children that walk to and from Robert E. Lee High School on our Rose Rudman Trail in the early morning and so we just want to make sure to accommodate them.”

Along with the amended ordinance, Peach Park was approved to be updated. Five years ago, the city conducted a ranking system on area parks to evaluate their conditions. They approved to update the park, which they expect to be upgraded playground equipment, benches, lighting, and trashcans.

Throughout the process, a plan will be designed then discussed with the neighborhood. After a final decision is made, the city will take the plans to the half-cent sales tax board to discuss funding for the park.

There is no date set on each of these steps or when a final decision will be made.