Tyler traffic backed up due to major crash at Old Bullard & Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler drivers are urged to be cautious after a major crash near a main intersection.

According to Tyler Police active call, a major traffic crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Old Bullard Road and Loop 323.

KETK employees say traffic is backed up on the Loop.

No word on what caused the wreck, but two vehicles are involved.

One vehicle struck the stoplight pole, and east bound traffic is being rerouted onto Old Bullard Road. West bound traffic is normal.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing situation. KETK News will bring you more information as it is released.