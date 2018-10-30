Tyler teen indicted for impersonating a public servant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - A Tyler teen has been indicted for impersonating a public servant.

Back in February of this year, the Tyler Police Department arrested a man who they say impersonated an officer and tried to pull a victim over at gunpoint.

Police responded to the intersection of Highway 64 Loop 323, around 12:45 a.m., on reports of an aggravated assault.

The victim told police a man in a silver Ford Explorer attempted to pull them over while displaying a handgun.

The victim said the driver had activated red and blue lights on the dash. They were able to record the suspect's license plate as he left the area.

Later, an officer located the suspect vehicle at the intersection of South Broadway and Loop 323.

Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered a red and blue strobe light.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Khristian Welch, 18, of Tyler, admitted to pulling the victims over after he says they ran a red light.

Welch was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on one count of impersonating a public servant, but released the same day on a $20,000 surety bond.