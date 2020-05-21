Tyler tattoo shop reopens with safety measures in place

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tattoo shops have been waiting over two months for the go-ahead to open and now they can finally turn the lights back on.

In Tyler, Resurrection Ink has new protocols to ensure they maintain social distancing while following state guidelines.

Clients are required to wear masks inside the shop and their temperature is also taken.

John Mahfood, one of the owners, said being closed has hurt their business but they are excited to reopen and get back to work.

‘”The bathrooms and common areas are wiped down after every customer goes in or out. Its labor-intensive but it’s a labor of love,” said Mahfood.

While they’ve put extra protocols in place inside the shop, they’ve gone out of their way to make to the process too.

The lobby is closed to clients and each is asked to wait in their cars instead. Upon arrival there is a sign in front of each parking space with a number to call.

Just one more step to keep everyone safe.