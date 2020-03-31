Tyler State Park closes for day use, open for camping

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Tyler State Park announced they will close for day use, but certain areas will be open for overnight camping starting April 1.

Big Pine, Lakeview, and Cedar Point camping loops will be open for camping.

People who have reservations scheduled from April 1-30 will be notified about refunds from the park.

The following is a statement from Texas Parks & Wildlife.

The current situation related to COVID-19 has resulted in the inability for park staff to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff in the park’s day-use areas. Although there have been no confirmed or presumed cases of the virus in the park, the site no longer has the capacity to ensure the necessary safeguards.

