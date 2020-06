TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Senior Center is ready to reopen, but with some changes.

The center will open Monday starting at 9 a.m., with a maximum of 25 people allowed in at a time.

Social distancing practices will be required, but they’ll be open Monday-Friday.

The Texercise classes will be at 10 a.m., and Meals on Wheels will be offering meals to seniors starting at 11 a.m.