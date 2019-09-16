Breaking News
Tyler Rose Garden to be recognized as national treasure

Tyler Rose Garden to be recognized as national treasure

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: City of Tyler (Flickr)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Municipal Rose Garden will be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, according to a release from the City of Tyler.

There will be a ceremony held at the garden on Thursday, October 17 at 2 p.m. The City of Tyler along with state represenatives will be in attendance.

According to the release, the recognition comes after a two-year application process.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the country’s historic buildings, districts, sites, structures and objects worthy of preservation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC