Tyler Rose Garden to be recognized as national treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Municipal Rose Garden will be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, according to a release from the City of Tyler.

There will be a ceremony held at the garden on Thursday, October 17 at 2 p.m. The City of Tyler along with state represenatives will be in attendance.

According to the release, the recognition comes after a two-year application process.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the country’s historic buildings, districts, sites, structures and objects worthy of preservation.