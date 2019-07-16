Tyler Rock Gym helps children reach for new heights with summer classes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Families can help their children reach for new heights at the Tyler Rock Gym this summer.

The facility offer classes to help kids learn all about the world of rock climbing, and is the only gym in East Texas.

Children ages three and up can climb the rope wall, scaling a variety of surfaces.

Shawn Wilson, the co-owner of the Tyler Rock Gym, says the exercise can help people grow mentally and physically while having some fun with their friends.

He also said it’s a chance for kids who may not enjoy other sports to get some activity in.

“A lot of kids don’t want to play football. Maybe they’re not big, maybe they’re not into that, maybe that’s not their sport. It provides another avenue or opportunity for them to get that physical exercise, potentially be a part of a team if they want to be in that and have something that’s fun and they really brag about.” Shawn Wilson

Anyone from groups to schools or even individuals can join in and conquer their fears of heights while trying something new.

“It’s so fun,” Carter Soward, a student with the Growing Stick Learning Center, said. “You just get to exercise, you get to rock crawl, and all of that is fun stuff.”

Pricing starts at $15 a day for youth participants, while families of four can take part in unlimited classes for a month for $150.