Tyler restaurant looks to Phase 3 of opening at 75% capacity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As of Friday, restaurants in Texas can now increase their capacity to 75%.

This is a continuation of Gov. Abbott’s Phase III to reopen the Texas economy.

Restaurants have been patient throughout the process as they were first allowed to open dining rooms at 25% capacity on May 1. Then on May 22, it jumped to 50% with 75% capacity allowed to date.

Local businesses look forward to the business but still have precautions in place.

“Optimism is a good word, but we’re still being cautious,” Rodney Harris, Papacita’s manager, said.

Just last month, Papacita’s said they were excited to reopen to the public and welcome the community back in.

“This is our family, our community, and when we don’t have them, we feel like we’re missing something,” Mara Davidson, family owner, said.

And now at 75%, it’s giving businesses hope during these uncertain times.

“We’re hoping that in the next coming weeks it’ll be a thing of the past,” Harris said.

Another change taking place Friday is the number of people who can sit at one table. It used to be a maximum of six people and now it can be ten.

“It’s not as bad in East Texas and we’re fortunate for that,” Harris said. “I’m just hoping that everyone is staying safe.”

But despite the reopening, foot traffic is not what is used to be before COVID-19 made its way into East Texas.

“It’s only been the last two or three weeks that dine in has been more than carry out,” Harris said.

Safety is still a top concern after Texas has shown a spike in numbers. East Texans are wanting to avoid a second wave.

“I do have those concerns,” he said. “I heard there has been a slight spike.”

Because after months of momentum for restaurants like Papacita’s, it’s a regression that is the concern.