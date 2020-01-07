Tyler residents may experience ‘earthy’ taste in water starting Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Starting Wednesday, January 8 the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant will be taken offline as part of an ongoing construction project.

Due to this, the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant will become the sole provider of treated water through March.

During this same time in 2019, some experienced a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound. Geosmin produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods such as beets, spinach, mushrooms and is non-toxic and safe to consume.

When both plants are operating, the presence of the compound is minimized.

However, while the Golden Road Water Treatment Plan is offline, staff will be feeding Ozone and PAC (powdered activated carbon) at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant to minimize the potential for any noticeable impact.

Customers experiencing a strong ‘earthy’ taste and odor in their water can contact the Water Service Center at (903)531-1285.