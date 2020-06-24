Tyler Rescue Ministries feed staff at senior facilities as workers continue battle against COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Rescue Ministries are supporting those who have become local heroes – nursing home staff – and have been working in what has become known as COVID-19 hotspots.

The organization provided lunch for three senior facilities in Tyler thanks to donations from the community.

The following facilities recieved lunch:

Greenbriar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Petal Hill Nursing Center and Rehabilitation Center

Park Place Nursing Center and Rehabilitation Center

Pizza was purchased from Grand Slam thanks to local church donations and dessert was donated from Small Cakes in Tyler.

Churches who donated:

Friendly Baptist Church

Cartwright Baptist Church

Center Point Ministries












