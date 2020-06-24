Tyler Rescue Ministries feed staff at senior facilities as workers continue battle against COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Rescue Ministries are supporting those who have become local heroes – nursing home staff – and have been working in what has become known as COVID-19 hotspots.
The organization provided lunch for three senior facilities in Tyler thanks to donations from the community.
The following facilities recieved lunch:
- Greenbriar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Petal Hill Nursing Center and Rehabilitation Center
- Park Place Nursing Center and Rehabilitation Center
Pizza was purchased from Grand Slam thanks to local church donations and dessert was donated from Small Cakes in Tyler.
Churches who donated:
- Friendly Baptist Church
- Cartwright Baptist Church
- Center Point Ministries
