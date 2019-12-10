Tyler Public library offering gift wrapping as Christmas nears

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Christmas is just a couple of weeks away and the Tyler Public Library is offering Christmas wrapping for those who need a quiet and easy space to work.

The library is offering the service and supply on December 16 and December 23 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“It will allow them a variety of wrapping paper, provided by the Friends of the Library and it provides a quiet, fun, nice easy space, away from the kids hopefully, where they will get it all wrapped, and ready for Christmas,” said Aleya Stone, librarian.

