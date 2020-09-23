Tyler Public Library approves membership fee exemption for TISD students

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Public Library approved a membership fee exemption that exempts TISD students residing outside of city limits from paying Tyler Public Library membership fees.

Non-resident minors under the age of 18, who are enrolled as students at TISD may apply for a library card free of charge by presenting a school ID or proof of school enrollment.

The change came about after COVID-19 caused many schools to refrain from checking materials out to students due to their inability to quarantine items upon return.

By providing this exemption, the Library will allow students to access a wide variety of materials and digital resources that may otherwise be out of their reach.

“Over 75% of TISD students are economically disadvantaged. It is our mission to meet our patrons’ needs for information, education and recreation, so we hope this allows more people to access these resources.” Ashley Taylor, City Librarian

For more information on Library cards, visit TylerLibrary.com or call (903) 593-7323.