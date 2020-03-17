Tyler preschool taking extra precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to several cases of the coronavirus in East Texas, certain school districts have chosen to close their doors until further notice.

This has placed a burden on parents who are forced to take time off or find alternate child care.

Tyler Christian Preschool made the decision to remain open but has changed its protocol regarding the health of the children.

“Some of the things that have changed, um, is the extension of children entering our facility if they have a fever. Normally, it’s a twenty-four-hour protocol of no fever and symptoms, um, without medication, and now we’ve extended that to forty-eight hours,” said the Director.

They also mentioned that if a child appears to still be sick after 48 hours, a doctor’s note will be required so the school can decide how best to move forward.