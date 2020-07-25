Tyler Prayer on the Square brings community together

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Unity and reconciliation. The two words the members of “Walls to Bridges” wanted on people’s mind at the Prayer on the Square event.

Dozens gathered in solidarity on the downtown square in Tyler to pray and worship God together. A few members of Walls to Bridges say the event has bigger impact than just religion.

“We can be what the community needs to see in action. It’s Christians loving on one another. Regardless of your political party, regardless of your ethnicity, regardless of your socio-economic status, but that we can actually be a reflection to what Christ prayed for,” says Nate Hill, Area Director at Young Life.

“Let’s us worship together. In unity the God we serve in our own separate churches at times on Sunday. But hey let’s come together on the square let’s us worship together in our own ways. Let’s us create a diverse environment to follow Jesus in the way God’s called up to do that,” says Jason Smith, Pastor Green Acres Baptist Church.

Multiple people prayers throughout the night. A choir and live band kept people’s spirit high.