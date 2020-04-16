Tyler Pounds Regional Airport receives $1.2M relief grant due to COVID-19 impact

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After travel plans were canceled around the nation, major relief was given to Texas airport suffering from lack of flights.

$800 million was dispered to more than 200 facilities to stay afloat during theses uncertain times.

From February 2-11, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport had 31 American Airline flights and two Frontier flights as outgoing options. In April, they showed only 14 American Airline flights and zero Frontier flights as options.

Davis Dickson, the airport manager, explained how the expenses will be used.

“Where the revenues aren’t there this cares act will fill in those gaps, and so we’re able to keep the

doors open 24 hours a day the airport will stay open 24 hours a day remain operational I don’t see the need for any change,” he said.

Tyler Pounds expects to receive $1.2 million from the same stimulus package where people recieved their personal checks from.