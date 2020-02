TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are warning residents of a 911 scam that has caught their attention.

According to Officer Andy Erbaugh, a scam has occurred where the caller ID reads “911.” Erbaugh said in a statement that this should be ignored and is not from the Tyler Police Department.

“When our dispatchers call someone it does not show on your caller ID as ‘911.’”

Erbaugh also wrote that if residents need to speak to a dispatcher, they can call the non-emergency line at 903-531-1000.