Tyler police warn of gift card scam from potential jobs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is warning citizens of a gift card scam from potential jobs.

According to the department, the scam typically begins with a job advertisement on Craigslist. Once a person responds to the ad, they are contacted and a check is deposited into their account.

They are then asked to purchase gift cards from various locations and report the numbers back to the employer.

People who have become victims tell police that when the check is deposited, it turns out to be fraudulent.

If you have information regarding a scam or have been a victim, you are asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.