Tyler police to begin enforcing citations for operating golf carts on roads

The Tyler police department will begin issuing citations for illegally operating a golf cart on roads, according to a release from the Tyler Police Department.

The enforcement is due to “ongoing safety concerns”.

Although golf carts are allowed under limited circumstances, they are not designed to withstand collisions with cars and do not provide the driver or passengers with adequate protection.

The following requirements must be met to drive a golf cart on a public road:

1). Have a valid driver’s license.

2). Posted speed limit is not more than 35 miles per hour.

3). Operate during daytime hours.

4). Operate not more than two miles from where the golf cart is parked and for transportation to and from the golf course.