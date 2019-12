TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are looking for three people connected to an attempted theft at Chase Bank over the weekend.

Sunday morning at 3:00 a.m. three men tried to drag an ATM out with their truck on the South Loop location.

The suspects left before the police arrived, but reports were given that their truck was white.

Police said the suspects didn’t get away with any money.

Any information regarding the theft can be directed to the Tyler Police.