Tyler Police searching for suspect involved in Monday night shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in a residential area.

Officials say the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of N. Grand Ave. where one person was transported to the hospital. The victim is alive but the full condition is unknown.

According to a release, evidence led authorities to West Carter Boulevard where casings, bullet holes, and traces of blood were found. Detectives believe this is the scene where the shooting took place.

The suspect is still on the loose as police are asking for any information regarding the incident.