Tyler police searching for subjects in connection to pharmacy burglaries

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Tyler police are searching for subjects in connection to several pharmacy burglaries.

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, Tyler Police were called to the Woody Weaver Pharmacy located at 2726 W. Gentry in reference to a burglary of a business.

Officers determined that multiple suspects had entered the business around 3:55 a.m. after forcing their way into the business. The suspects were viewed by surveillance cameras clearing shelves of bottles of pills and placing them into a bags.

On September 21, 2018 a similar pharmacy burglary occurred in Mineola, Texas.

Police are asking all local area pharmacies to keep an eye out for anyone that may be acting suspicious and double check your security measures at your business. They are also asking the public to remain vigilant who are out in the early morning hours to report any suspicious activity in and around a pharmacy.