Tyler police searching for missing man

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are asking for the public’s help in locating Dewayne Black who was reported missing.

Black, 43, was last seen on Saturday, July 25 near the University of Texas Health Science Center. He stated he was going to start walking to Longview and exited a vehicle without a cell phone, ID, or wallet.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white tank top, denim shorts, blue shoes, and a black head wrap.

He is 6’1″ and approximately 190 pounds.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, contact Detective Simington at (903)531-1099.