UPDATE: Tyler police say man with schizophrenia found safe

UPDATE: Tyler police say Ervin Hill has been found.

“He is safe and in good health,” Tyler PD said in a Facebook post.

TYLER ,Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a man who left his home Tuesday afternoon.

Ervin Hill, 62, is a diagnosed schizophrenic and diabetic. He lives on Brookside Dr. in Tyler but was seen leaving on foot.

Hill is 6-feet tall and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you see him or make contact with him, please call 911 or contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.