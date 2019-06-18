Tyler Police search for suspect in overnight shooting, one person injured

Breaking News
TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler Police are searching for the suspect in a possible overnight shooting that left one person injured.

According to authorities, officers responded around 12:46 Tuesday morning to the 2500 block of W. Erwin Street. Police found a 24-year-old man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police unsuccessfully searched the area for a suspect who was seen fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital where he was treated and released.

An investigation is underway.

