Tyler police release sketch of human skeleton found in 2004

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose remains were found in 2004.

According to police, the sketch is a facial reconstruction completed by DPS.

On December 23, 2004, Tyler Police investigated a decomposed human skeleton that was found in a heavily wooded area of FM 2813 behind First Baptist Church South Tyler.

The clothing that was on the deceased included a blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Rockport shoes.

The remains were sent to a forensic lab for identification as investigators checked all local missing person reports in our area. The results turned up negative.

While a match was not made, it was determined that the remains were that of a male.

Since 2004, no new information related to the case has become available. Recently, investigators requested a forensic artist with DPS Austin to re-construct a facial reconstruction on the skull of the deceased.

If you have any information about the identification of the man, you are urged to contact Detective Nathan Elliot of the Tyler Police Department at (903)531-1026.